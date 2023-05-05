The Owensboro Police Department has charged a juvenile for making threats against a school in the Owensboro Public Schools district.
OPD reports say officers were called to the 1300 block of West 11th Street shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of a juvenile making the threats.
Reports say the juvenile was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, which is a class D felony, unless the person has engaged in “substantial conduct to prepare or carry out the threatened act.” In that case, the charge is a class C felony.
OPD reports say the juvenile has previously been charged with theft of contents from a vehicle and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
The juvenile was transported to the Warren County Region Juvenile Detention Center, reports say.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
