Owensboro Police Department officers charged three men with aggravated drug trafficking Friday after a search of a residence uncovered fake prescription drugs, cash and evidence of a drug trafficking operation.
OPD reports say the department’s flex team went to a home in the 2600 block of Windsor Avenue on Friday to investigate a report of a possibly stolen firearm at the residence.
The men who live in the home, Jonathan T. Brown, 19, Kadyn E. Davidson, 20, and Jonathan D. Stallings, 20, retrieved a firearm from the garage, reports say.
Reports say officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found counterfeit Xanax and Percocet pills, THC wax, several other firearms, a large amount of cash and evidence of a drug trafficking operation. Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said the fake pills contained fentanyl, a powerful opioid.
Brown, Davidson and Stallings were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl or carfentanil), receiving stolen property (firearm) and trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds).
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.