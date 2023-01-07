The Owensboro Police Department charged two people with drug trafficking Thursday, after finding cash, a firearm and drugs, including fentanyl, at a home.

OPD reports said Aidan S. Sheriff, 19, of the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue and Carly A. Blair, 19, of the 2300 block of Sir Wren Court, were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivatives) Thursday, after officers and detectives executed a search warrant at Sheriff’s home.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.