Owensboro Police Chief Art Ealum has been selected to receive Zion Baptist Church’s Martin Luther King Humanitarian Award.
Ealum will be the eighth person to earn the award.
“We chose him because he was the first African-American chief of police in Owensboro,” said the Rev. Larry D. Lewis, pastor of Zion Baptist Church. “ ... That is history.”
A church committee selects the award’s annual recipient.
“We try to choose people from our city who have made great strides in human rights and civil rights, people who have made a difference,” Lewis said.
Past winners have been Evan Taylor, Samuel Byrd, Alma Randolph, David Kelly, Jim Glenn, Pam Smith-Wright and Daisy James.
Ealum will be honored at an event that begins at 6 p.m. Monday at Zion Baptist Church, 2311 W. Ninth St.
The event begins with a chili supper. A service will take place afterward.
Ealum will receive his award, and the Rev. Clarence Terry, pastor of Second Baptist Church of Cadiz, Kentucky, will be the keynote speaker.
The Men’s Mass Community Choir will perform during the ceremony. Ealum is not a member of Zion Baptist Church; however, he plays guitar for the choir.
Ealum said he was shocked to learn he had received this year’s MLK Humanitarian Award.
“So many distinguished people in our community have received that award over the years,” he said. “It’s a great honor.”
Ealum said he doesn’t take any action to earn awards or recognition. Instead, service to the community drives him.
“You want to push to do more and do better,” he said.
