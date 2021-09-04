Owensboro city officials had planned to open bids this week for the construction of a police classroom at the OPD firing range.
But the bid opening had to be delayed for two weeks because construction firms interested in the project were all experiencing the same problem — they were having trouble confirming when construction materials would be available.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said Friday that the bid opening will be Sept. 16.
“The contractors were having trouble getting delivery dates for the pieces of the project,” Hancock said.
Difficulty getting materials for projects “is becoming common under COVID,” he said.
The city’s plan to solicit bids for renovating Fire Station 2 on East Parrish Avenue have also been pushed back.
Construction and building material shortages have hampered the construction markets.
Hancock said supplies are limited because suppliers of building materials lost production days when they were shut down by the pandemic.
The city has faced similar delays with smaller projects officials have undertaken. But the OPD classroom project at the firing range on Burton Road and the Station 2 renovation are the largest projects that have been slowed by lack of supplies, Hancock said.
Contractors who can’t get supplies from their normal outlets “have to go to other vendors” to see if any materials are available, Hancock said. But using a different supplier affects pricing on materials.
The contractors interested in the classroom project couldn’t provide a exact bid, Hancock said.
“It’s kind of amazing, to be honest, how (the pandemic) affected the entire work force, and the supply chain, as well,” he said.
