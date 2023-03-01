The Owensboro Police Department has closed its investigation into a report of a woman who said a drink she received at a local nightclub had been drugged.
OPD said in a statement the allegation was unsubstantiated.
Last month, Courtney Lyninger posted on Facebook that she was at Brasher’s Little Nashville on West Second Street in January. Lyninger wrote that she was at the nightclub for about an hour, took a Lyft home and was found later unconscious on the floor of her home. Lyninger reported being taken to the hospital and being unconscious for two days, waking up with no memory of what happened.
“I am so grateful to the two people who made sure I made it home safe — I do not fault them for they did not know I had been roofied,” Lyninger wrote in her post last month.
Lyninger also posted a portion of a toxicology test, which she said found flunitrazepam metabolites — also known at Rohypnol — which the Food and Drug Administration describes as a muscle relaxant that causes loss of coordination, slurred speech, sleep and amnesia. Rohypnol is known to be used as a “date rape” drug, according to the FDA.
OPD opened an investigation after the posts attracted attention on social media.
In a prepared statement, Officer Dylan Evans, OPD’s public information officer, said: “Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department followed up on a Facebook post made on Feb. 3, 2023, and conducted an investigation. The investigation concluded to be unsubstantiated from the claim made in the Facebook post through toxicology reports.”
The case is closed, Evans said in a statement.
Evans said he couldn’t answer any questions related to the investigation and that additional information would require filing an records request through the Open Records Act.
In a post Monday, Lyninger wrote: “My toxicology report was misinterpreted by not only me but the detective as well. It wasn’t until reaching out to the lab itself to break down the medical terminology in the notations part of the report. I did not lie, I was just wrong.”
In a another post, Lyninger said, “Brasher’s lil (sic) Nashville has been cleared of any employee or any involvement whatsoever in what happened that evening. I am deeply sorry and very regretful to Tamara (sic) and the rest of the staff. I promise I never had any ill intentions ... I should have covered the bases before going public. I’m still searching for answers” for the incident.
Brasher’s Little Nashville co-owner Tamarra Miller said in a message that the club’s owners would not comment on the investigation or Lyninger’s social media posts.
Miller said the owners take the issues seriously.
“In light of recent allegations, although they were found to be unsubstantiated following an investigation by OPD, which utilized toxicology reports, witnesses and our own security camera footage, we know it is something that can happen,” Miller wrote.
Miller said the nightclub is working with New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services “to become a certified Green Dot location.” Miller described Green Dot as strategy to prevent sexual violence and of abuse and harassment.
“(New Beginnings) has also provided coasters that can test drinks for certain types of drugs,” Miller wrote.
Regarding the investigation, Miller said, “We’d much rather stay focused on being proactive to keep this from actually happening in not only our venue, but the community.”
