A salary and compensation study being prepared for City Hall will give officials an indication of how the Owensboro Police Department can continue to attract and retain officers.
The study will look at pay and benefits in all city departments. But efforts to hire and retain police officers have been a focus for elected officials. In the current year city budget, commissioners gave OPD officers 15% raises, double that of other city workers.
Officials said Friday it was too early to tell if the raises had resulted in the police department receiving more job applications.
“We have done some hiring, but we still have 11 vacancies,” said officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD. “We are making progress, but we are still short.”
The department has new officers in various stages of training, Boggess said, with some at the state police academy in Richmond, while others who have completed the academy but are still paired with field training officers as they learn OPD policies and operations. When officers still in training are included, the department’s patrol division is 20 officers short, Boggess said.
The academy is 20 weeks long, but usually contains a couple of weeks off for holidays. After an officer returns from the academy, they will have 16 weeks of field training and evaluation before they are ready to patrol on their own.
The department is handling the reduced number of officers through scheduling and other methods, Boggess said.
“Overtime is a component of that,” Boggess said, and department officials “also try to utilize resources.”
“We may move officers to a busier shift” while keeping other shifts at the minimum number of officers needed for coverage, he said. “They are not understaffed, but rather than having an extra (officer), they may be one or two people down.”
The changes made to cover shifts has not affected OPD’s level of service, Boggess said.
More from this section
“That is something we continually try to not impact,” he said. “If we can’t maintain staff or lose other people, that could be an issue.”
Josh Bachmeier, director of human resources for the city, said the salary study will compare OPD salary and benefits of other departments within an 80-mile radius That will put OPD on a scale with departments in Henderson and Bowling Green.
“Within that 80 miles, you have another state, which is a little problematic, because Indiana still offers a defined pension” to police officers, Bachmeier said. Kentucky lawmakers changed the state’s pension system, with new officers now receiving a hybrid 401(k) plan, as opposed to the traditional pension older officers will receive.
The study will also use data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to gauge how OPD compares to other regional departments, Bachmeier said. The results of the study will be presented to commissioners early next year.
Bachmeier said the city would need a year of data before knowing if OPD pay raises resulted in more applications to the agency.
“I do know we have been successful with (attracting) some lateral candidates,” Bachmeier said. The effect of the raises on hiring “is something I plan to track. It does take time for the word (about the raises) to get out.”
Mayor Tom Watson said there are no current plans to increase OPD raises.
The city staff “are probably going to wait until the employment study gets done, to see where they (OPD) rank to like cities,” Watson said.
Boggess said the competition among law enforcement agencies for candidates is strong.
“The raises we got were huge,” but other agencies respond with raises of their own, Boggess said. “We aren’t the only agency that is doing things to increase our recruitment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.