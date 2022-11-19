A salary and compensation study being prepared for City Hall will give officials an indication of how the Owensboro Police Department can continue to attract and retain officers.

The study will look at pay and benefits in all city departments. But efforts to hire and retain police officers have been a focus for elected officials. In the current year city budget, commissioners gave OPD officers 15% raises, double that of other city workers.

