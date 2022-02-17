Owensboro Police Department officials are asking convenience store operators to take precautions in the wake of four robberies between Feb. 6-13 at stores in the city.
The last two robberies occurred over the weekend.
In each case, a lone man entered the convenience store, brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The incidents occurred at two stores on West Parrish Avenue, a store on Carter Road and a store on Leitchfield Road.
The perpetrators were identified as white men in three of the incidents, while one incident possibly involved a biracial man. After each robbery, the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said Wednesday that investigators have no information on suspects they can share.
“There’s at least the possibility that three of the four could be the same suspect,” Boggess said. The suspects were “largely covered. It really is difficult to say for sure, but at least that possibility” exists, that the same person committed multiple robberies.
OPD officials are asking convenience store owners to have more than one worker on duty, have surveillance cameras at stores and to possibly alter business hours, Boggess said. Each robbery occurred between 1 and 7:30 a.m.
“We are talking with those businesses and making sure they are taking precautions to keep themselves safe,” Boggess said. “There are things they can do to make themselves a less appealing target.”
OPD has increased surveillance and patrols around businesses that operate overnight, Boggess said.
“We are certainly heavily focused on determining who these individuals are,” he said.
Surveillance camera photos from the incidents are posted on the OPD website.
Boggess asks that anyone who recognizes an individual in the photos call OPD.
“We have had a number of tips come in, and we are working through those,” he said. “The forensic evidence, some of it is still being processed. There are things going on in the background, but nothing we can put out there that is solid.”
Anyone with information about any of the robberies is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
