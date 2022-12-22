OPERATION SANTA

Officer Aaron Contratto collects a can of beef stew from Officer Mark Saffran while filling a box with food supplies Wednesday at the Owensboro Police Department for the 10th annual Operation Santa food drive. The drive is a team effort between the Owensboro Police Department and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County to gather food for those regularly served by the Meals on Wheels program and families identified by Owensboro Public Schools and the Housing Authority of Owensboro.

Wednesday morning, members of the Owensboro Police Department and their family members were busy packing large boxes with food in OPD’s community room.

The boxes were loaded with canned goods, crackers, pasta and pasta sauce, soups, granola bars, treats and other supplies. Then, the boxes were wheeled to the department’s back parking lot, loaded into patrol vehicles and delivered to seniors and families across the city.

