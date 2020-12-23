OPD delivers needed aid with "Operation Santa"

The Owensboro Police Department’s annual “Operation Santa” food basket delivery, like everything else in the world, faced challenges in 2020. But department officials never considered not going through with the event.
“It was going to happen,” said Craig Sutter, one of the police officers who helped coordinate this year’s event. “It was more important to do it this year because we knew the need would be greater this year.”
For eight years, OPD has been delivering Christmas food baskets to seniors and students, which the department finds through senior center officials and family resource centers in the city schools.
Department officers, with just a few extra volunteers, gathered early Tuesday to begin loading boxes filled with hams, boxes of macaroni and cheese, cans of soup and other items into OPD patrol vehicles. The plan was to have the boxes, for more than 300 people, delivered that morning.
Normally, officers bring their family members to the event, with everyone packing food boxes in the department’s community room. The pandemic prevented families from attending this year.
“My kids helped last year and there were disappointed they couldn’t help this year,” Sutter said.
The boxes contain a couple of days worth of food, which was donated by a number of sponsors and agencies, including businesses, schools and City Hall. Food also was purchased with money the department collected during its “No Shave November” fundraiser.
“Donations ended up very strong,” said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer. “We had several new donors this year.”
The department itself raised about $7,500 for the event through No Shave November, Boggess said.
Because of the pandemic, the deliveries this year had to be kept to the least amount of contact with the recipients, which was a disappointment, Sutter said.
“When you go to these places, they are so happy to see you,” Sutter said. “They want to shake your hand and give you a hug.”
Tiffanye Johnson, program manager for the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, said about 150 seniors who are part of the Meals On Wheels program were selected to receive food baskets. Meals on Wheels will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“Our drivers are all familiar with them and they give a list of clients who would benefit,” Johnson said.
Although Meals on Wheels provides clients with extra food in advance for days the service doesn’t run, the Operation Santa assistance is important to participating seniors, Johnson said.
“We get phone calls and cards about how much of a difference it has made,” Johnson said. “Some (say), ‘I didn’t think we were going to have a Christmas’ ” dinner.
Sutter said the event is equally important to department officers.
“(I like) just the fact that we can get out and help people,” Sutter said. “The community can see the police department operating in a way they don’t normally see the police department.”
The deliveries show officers outside their traditional law enforcement role. “It’s a more positive encounter,” Sutter said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
