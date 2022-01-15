Owensboro Police Department detectives are focused on investigating the series of shootings that have taken place in the city since Jan. 4, an OPD spokesman said Thursday.
The incidents have mostly occurred on the city’s west side. Investigators have made arrests in two incidents, said Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer. The other shootings are being investigated by detectives in both the Criminal Investigations Division and Street Crimes Unit.
Investigators do not know if any of the incidents are related to one another. But the incidents are not believed to have been random, Boggess said.
When asked if the public should be concerned about violence potentially spreading around the community, Boggess said, “I can’t say not to be concerned, but the incidents we have so far, we believe to be targeted acts.”
On Jan. 4, two juveniles were shot in two incidents hours apart — in the 700 block of Elm Street and in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard. The juveniles suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, OPD reports say.
An occupied home in the 1000 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was struck by gunfire on Monday, and an occupied home and a vehicle were hit by bullets on Tuesday in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street. No one was injured in either incident.
An adult male was shot Tuesday night in the 2400 block of West Ninth Street. Thursday evening, an adult male was shot multiple times in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street.
Some arrests have been made in cases. In the shooting at the Pennbrooke Avenue home, Cody A. Dennison, 27, homeless, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. That shooting is believed to have been an isolated incident, Boggess said.
Three juveniles have also been charged in connection with one of the Jan. 4 shootings. Juveniles are not identified by name unless they are later charged by a grand jury and transferred to Circuit Court.
When asked if there was a trend, Boggess said Thursday afternoon, “I don’t know if I would say there’s a trend. You’re talking about a relatively small sample size.”
Detectives believe “the parties know each other,” Boggess said.
Boggess said, “At this point, we have all our detectives working on all these cases,” and said detectives are sorting through possible leads.
“As we get information, the lead detectives try to share that information with the patrol officers,” Boggess said. “I think we are making progress on the investigations, but we are not at the point where we can charge anyone.”
Sorting through leads and processing evidence takes time, he said.
With shootings at homes or taking place on streets, the potential that someone residents being hurt is a worry, Boggess said.
“That’s one of the main things we focus on,” Boggess said. “Not only do we have the intended victims of the violence, but there could be innocent bystanders that end up being injured or worse.”
People with information about the shootings can all OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
