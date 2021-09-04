The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon single-vehicle accident that resulted in the driver's death.
OPD reports say the crash occurred at 1:54 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Moreland Street. Reports say the vehicle occupied by just by the driver struck a utility pole.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and later died.
The crash was being investigated Friday by OPD's accident reconstruction unit.
