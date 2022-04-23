The new Owensboro Police Department class building on Burton Road could someday be the location of an academy to train new city police officers.

OPD Chief Art Ealum said Friday there is no timeline to take action. But department officials are working on a curriculum and looking at arrangements, with the hope of one day taking the academy plan to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

Ealum told Owensboro City Commissioners on Thursday the department has officers who are certified to teach academy classes, and that a new classroom building can accommodate the training.

The new class building gives OPD the space to hold its own academy, Ealum said.

“The goal was to replace our classroom. It was old,” Ealum said.

The old building, which has since been torn down, was in such poor shape that “officers were stepping through the floor,” Ealum said.

The new building has space to hold two classes simultaneously.

“It’s definitely a goal for us to work our way to having out own police academy at OPD,” Ealum said. “It may come to fruition or it may not.”

But “there was a need for the (classroom) facility itself,” he said.

Most training for new law enforcement officers is handled by the Department of Criminal Justice Training academy in Richmond. A handful of agencies — Kentucky State Police and Bowling Green, Louisville Metro and Lexington police departments — have their own academies.

Ealum said the department has had officer candidates drop out of the hiring process, because they could not attend the 20-week academy in Richmond.

Ealum said the academy’s location can put family pressures on new officers.

“We have had men and women who will turn a position down, because they can’t be away from their family for 20 weeks,” Ealum said.

Having a local academy would be “another (way) for us to increase our recruitment efforts,” he said.

The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council would have to approve the department’s plan.

For now, the department is putting together a curriculum. The department’s firing range is on the site with the new classroom building. Police driving instruction could be done at the Corvette track in Bowling Green or at another regional track, Ealum said.

“If things develop as we hope, maybe we can have discussions on having our own driving pad,” Ealum said, but added, “that’s a way down the road.”

The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council has rigorous requirements that are in state law. A OPD academy would have to meet all KLEC mandates.

“It’s very regimented,” Ealum said.

Officers at all academies have to learn the same curriculum, because all officers statewide have to be qualified to received Police Officer Professional Standards certification from the state, Ealum said.

“They just don’t approve anybody,” Ealum said.

Department officials will make sure they are prepared before seeking KLEC approval, because once the academy is approved, all OPD training will be the sole responsibility of the department.

“We have to be ready to go” from the moment approval is granted, Ealum said.

