Investigators with the Owensboro Police Department believe a Saturday night shooting that killed a juvenile in his home was accidental.
Aaron “Michael” Aull Jr., 15, was killed just before 10 p.m. Saturday at his home in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
OPD reports say officers were called to the home to investigate a firearm discharge and found Aull dead from a single gunshot wound.
Aull was a student at Owensboro High School. Aull will be buried Thursday after a funeral service at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home.
When asked Tuesday about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said, “it is still very much an open investigation,” but detectives believe the shooting was accidental after interviewing potential witnesses.
“They are confident it was accidental,” Boggess said. “We don’t want to ever want to rule things out, but everything we understand up to this point leads us to believe it’s accidental,” Boggess said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or can give an anonymous tip to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
