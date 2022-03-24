Aside from wait times for new vehicles taking longer than usual, the Owensboro Police Department has not yet had any issues with ordering replacement patrol cruisers.
The department follows a replacement plan for its 135-car fleet. Typically, it replaces anywhere from 12 to 15 vehicles annually. However, it skipped 2019 because Ford did not produce Interceptor SUVs that year.
Because of that gap, the department ordered 17 new vehicles this year, according to OPD Lt. Tristan Russelburg, which includes three unmarked vehicles for the investigations division and 14 marked cars. The order was placed in January, and the vehicles are slated to arrive in November or December.
“That’s a little bit longer of a wait time than usual,” he said. “Last year, we also had to wait a little bit longer for vehicles, too, but I’m optimistic that gets better.”
The SUVs were purchased for $38,000 each. Once they arrive, they will be sent to be upfitted with all the necessary policing equipment, such as lights, computers and camera equipment, at a cost of $13,000 per vehicle. Vehicle prices have increased about $1,500 since the department’s last purchase, but Russelburg said the upfitting price isn’t expected to increase too much.
Upfitting the vehicles typically takes about three to six months, he said.
According to the nonprofit Consumer Reports, prices for new vehicles reached an all-time high at the end of last year, with the average price being $47,000.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics cited last summer’s increase in costs of new and used vehicles to be one of the leading causes of inflation, but prices are expected to level off.
OPD’s replacement plan is evaluated throughout the year by city and department officials to determine which vehicles are in most need for replacement. The officials sit down each year with the plan and budget to determine how many vehicles they can replace.
“The police department, the city garage and public works all do this together,” Russelburg said.
James Mattingly, the city garage manager, said OPD keeps a vehicle for about 100,000 miles. That varies, depending on the type of vehicle and its use. Sometimes vehicles are in operation longer, like detective SUVs that aren’t used as much as those in the patrol division.
“The average life cycle is about seven years,” he said.
Russelburg said some vehicles are retired earlier if they have a lot of issues.
He also said the department isn’t concerned at this time with the availability of vehicles.
“Our fleet is in good, working condition,” he said. “The city garage maintains them well.”
Six mechanics and one parts clerk handle maintenance on all OPD vehicles, and they receive check-ups every 4,000 miles, unless there is a particular issue that requires more attention, Mattingly said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.