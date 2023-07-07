A number of Owensboro Police Department officers and detectives converged on Chautauqua Park late Thursday morning, but not to investigate wrongdoing.
Instead, the officers grilled hot dogs under the park shelter and served up the food to visitors and groups of teens from Girls Inc.
Around the shelter, officers and kids played Frisbee, while others chatted with the adults who stopped by.
Thursday’s casual picnic was OPD’s second “Police in the Park” event of the summer. The events are meant to be casual, giving officers an opportunity to meet with children and the public in a relaxed atmosphere.
“The police department actually came over and invited us,” said Whitney Hanley, a program facilitator for Girls Inc.’s Rolling Heights campus. “It’s an opportunity for the girls to be out into the community and (socialize) with the officers as well.”
Officer Dylan Evans, OPD’s public information officer, said officers and members of the public having the opportunity to get to know one another is the point of the events.
“It’s a chance to interact with the citizens of the community,” Evans said. “With summer, and school being out and kids being out, we just want to be involved with them more, to interact with them and build those relationships.
“The most important thing we can show them is we are real people, just (like) they are,”Evans said. “But if they need us, they can count of us.”
Hanley said Girls Inc students from both the Rolling Heights and OCC campuses came to Thursday’s event. Hanley said the teens benefit from events that bring them together with officers in a relaxed atmosphere.
“I think it makes them feel more safe in situations where they need to call the police,” Hanley said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
