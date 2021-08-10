The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Strawbridge Place on Sunday night after an individual made threats on social media to “shoot up” Owensboro Innovation Academy.
Police responded to the threats at 10:22 p.m., where they observed screenshots of social media messages, in which someone threatened to “shoot up the school.”
The Owensboro Public Schools district was informed of the threat, and officers found a juvenile whose account the messages originated from. The juvenile’s electronic devices were seized for further analysis.
According to the police report, evidence suggests the social media account the messages originated from may have been compromised and used by an unknown person(s).
Jared Revlett, spokesman for OPS, said the district is aware of the messages between two students that raised some concerns, and that district officials are working with the police department to provide all the necessary resources it needs.
He also said “there is no reason to believe any individual or the school are in danger.”
Detectives and school resource officers are continuing to investigate this incident, and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.