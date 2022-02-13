At approximately 5:41a.m. Saturday, the Owensboro Police Department responded to Eagles Gas Station on West Parrish Avenue for a robbery of the business.
A possibly bi-racial male wearing a red sock cap, mask, and a plaid -- possibly green and white -- jacket with a black hood entered the store with a handgun demanding money.
The suspect then fled the location on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Detectives are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
