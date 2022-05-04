The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a body that was found floating Tuesday morning in the Ohio River.
The body was discovered at 10:45 a.m. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the body of a male was found east of the Glover Cary Bridge in the vicinity of Yager Materials.
There were no immediate signs of foul play, Boggess said. The body was recovered and transported to the state medical examiner's officer for an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
