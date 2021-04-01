The body of a woman found Tuesday night along the bank of the Ohio River has yet to be identified, Owensboro Police Department officials said Wednesday.
But the woman has several distinguishing marks that could help identify her.
OPD reports say the woman’s body was reported at 7:21 p.m. Tuesday along the riverbank in the 1400 block of West First Street. The body was found entangled in brush near Fern Terra, said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer.
Boggess said a person reported seeing a body at a convenience store. The report was called in from the store, but investigators had not spoken to the person who made the call, Boggess said Wednesday.
The body was examined by the state medical examiner’s office in Madisonville, where officials determined her to be white and from 30 to 40 years old.
The woman has is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and from 200 to 250 pounds. The woman’s left leg had been surgically amputated below the knee.
Reports say the woman has several tattoos, including one of a large yellow star near smaller red and black stars on the inside of her left wrist, and a tattoo of a vine or rope circling her left wrist.
The woman also has a 3-inch tattoo, that was indistinguishable, on her upper right chest and lower right shoulder.
The woman is believed to have been in the river for weeks or perhaps months.
“There’s not any clear indication of what the cause of death was,” Boggess said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
“The next step is trying to figure out who this woman is and where she is from,” Boggess said. “There’s a good chance she’s possibly not from this area.”
Officials are hoping the woman’s distinguishing marks will help identify her.
“I think, between the amputation and the tattoos, someone will have some idea,” Boggess said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
