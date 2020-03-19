The Owensboro Police Department is investigating the death of a person found floating in the Ohio River Wednesday evening.
OPD reports say the body was discovered by employees at the Owensboro Riverport on River Road around 6:25 p.m. Emergency crews were called, who retrieved the body of deceased adult from the water.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the sex of the person was unclear. There were no obvious signs of foul play, Boggess said.
The body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
No additional information was available Wednesday night.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
