The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a woman’s report that she had a drug slipped into her drink at a downtown nightclub.

A woman on social media posted she was at Brasher’s Little Nashville, 123 W. Second St., two weeks ago. She said she went to the nightclub for about an hour, got a Lyft home and was later found unconscious on the floor of her home by a friend. The woman said she was taken to the hospital, where she woke up two days later with no memory of what had happened.

