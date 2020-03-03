OPD investigating Epworth Lane homicide

Two people were found dead Monday afternoon in a home on Epworth Lane, in what Owensboro Police Department investigators are calling a homicide.
Investigators were called to the home, in the 2600 block of Epworth Lane, were shortly before 5 p.m., to conduct a welfare check on the occupants. Inside the home, officers located two people, who were deceased.
The incident was determined to be foul play, although investigators declined to release the cause of death Monday evening.
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said investigators did not believe there was a continuing threat to the public stemming from the incident.
“At this point we believe (the shooting) is isolated,” Boggess said. “We don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.”
OPD was not releasing the names of the individuals as of Monday night.
OPD detectives and Daviess County Coroner’s Office were still processing the scene.
Neighbors who know the family occupying the home said a man and a woman live there, and one neighbor said the couple had been living in the home since the early 1970s.
“They were the first ones that came by when we moved in here,” said Caylene Newton, who has lived on the street for about five years.
The man living at the home, “was always outside, and she would come out and talk,” Newton said. The man, Newton said, would help her and her fiancé “any time we had questions about something we were trying to fix.”
Neighbor Sarah Taylor said the couple had always been nice.
“I knew them pretty well. Over the summer, we would get together,” Taylor said. “She brought me cookies at Christmas time.”
The man “was our neighborhood watch,” Taylor said.
“We called him the mayor of the neighborhood,” Taylor said.
Taylor said she hadn’t seen anyone around the home since Saturday, and that the blinds had been closed since then.
“I didn’t really realize anything (was wrong) until the cops showed up,” Taylor said.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
