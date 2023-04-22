The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a motorcycle accident that killed a man early Friday morning.
OPD reports say officers were called to the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 1:29 a.m.
Reports say the accident involved only the motorcycle and ambulance crews and city firefighters were called to assist.
Reports say the victim, a 40-year-old Owensboro man whose name was being withheld Friday, died of his injuries.
Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon. Officer Dylan Evans, OPD's public information officer, said the wreck was under investigation by the department's accident reconstruction team.
