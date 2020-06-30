In the second homicide within the city in a week, a man was shot Sunday night on Hanning Lane and later died of his injuries.
Dustin Walker, 49, of Owensboro, was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 0-100 block of Hanning Lane.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said dispatch received anonymous calls about a shooting at the home. Boggess said only Walker was in the home when officers arrived.
Walker later died of his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Boggess said Monday morning officers hadn’t yet done interviews with neighbors.
“We are looking for some people to get some information from, but we don’t know if they were involved,” Boggess said.
A medical examination was conducted Monday. Boggess said he did not know if a weapon had been located at the home.
“Obviously, we are still processing the scene,” Boggess said. “... It’s still very early” in the investigation, he said.
“We are still at the point of trying to get information on what occurred,” Boggess said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
On June 22, James M. Basham, 45, of Owensboro died after being found stabbed in the abdomen on Monterrey Drive. Boggess said Monday that detectives who investigated the incident plan to discuss their findings with prosecutors.
Once that happens, detectives will determine their next steps, Boggess said. No additional information on last week’s incident was available Monday.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.