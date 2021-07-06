The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 500 block of Orchard Street Friday for a firearm discharge.
The call came in at approximately 11:01 p.m., and according to the police report, an occupied residence was struck several times by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
