The Owensboro Police Department is seeking information about a firearm discharge that occurred early Monday morning on Allen Street, where an occupied home was struck.
The incident occurred at 3:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of Allen Street. Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said an adult and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting.
“Several of (the rounds) went into rooms people were in,” Boggess said.
Investigators are not sure if the home was specifically targeted, Boggess said. No one was injured, and no additional damage had been reported as of Monday afternoon.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.