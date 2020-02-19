The Owensboro Police Department is seeking information about a Monday night incident where a firearm was shot into a home.
OPD reports say the incident occurred at 8:03 p.m. in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Reports say the home was struck by a bullet but that none of the nine people inside were injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or can leave an anonymous tip with Owensoro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests in cases.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.