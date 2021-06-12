The Owensboro Police Department is seeking information on early Friday shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
OPD reports say officers were called to the 1800 block of East 17th Street at 12:57 a.m. Friday to reports of a firearm discharge. Reports say officers encountered a 28-year-old man who had been struck twice by gunfire.
The man was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, for treatment of apparent non-life threatening injuries, reports say.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
