The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Monday firearm discharge on Holly Avenue.
OPD reports say officers responded to the 900 block of Holly Avenue was 2:40 p.m. Reports say a vehicle and residence were struck by gunfire. The residence was occupied, but no one was injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484,
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
