The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a number of opioid overdoses involving tainted prescription drugs.
An OPD press release says officers have responded to “a significant increase in drug overdoses where various types of prescription medication appear to have been altered by an unknown substance.” The incidents have required the victims to receive Narcan, a drug that reverses the effect of an opioid overdose, the press release says.
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said there have been five incidents were people have overdosed over a period of six days.
"We haven't had any fatalities out of it, but each one of them could have been a fatal overdose," he said.
The prescription drugs had been obtained illegally for recreational use, the release said. Boggess said official are unsure what substance or substances were used to taint the pills.
The source of the pills is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be made to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
