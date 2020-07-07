The Independence Day weekend was not a quiet one for the Owensboro Police Department.
The holiday weekend resulted in two fires, one of which was possibly started by a Molotov cocktail, that are under investigation by detectives. Also, there were two incidents where fireworks were shot at people, including one where a firework was shot at a police officer and others, and an incident where a juvenile was shot in the leg.
The shooting was reported at 1:05 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of West 10th Street. OPD reports say the original call was of a juvenile hit with fireworks, but officers determined the juvenile had been shot in the leg.
The juvenile was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment. OPD public information officer Andrew Boggess said investigators did not have additional information on the shooting Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
The suspected arson with an acceleration occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 500 block of Orchard Street.
Boggess said the fire burned the grass and caused damage to a small section of the home’s porch.
“There was a glass bottle with gasoline and a towel located,” Boggess said.
In a second incident, a home sustained some damage shortly after p.m. Sunday in a suspicious fire at a home in the 100 block of Sycamore Street.
Boggess said investigators are trying to determine if the home was struck by fireworks.
“We are still investigating, but we are not sure what the cause was,” Boggess said.
The Owensboro Fire Department could provide no information, with Battalion Chief Colter Tate saying he could not comment because both are part of OPD investigations.
In the early morning hours of Saturday, a juvenile was arrested for third-degree assault, wanton endangerment and other charges in an incident where, among other things, he shot a firework at an officer and a group of people.
The incident occurred at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Eighth Street.
“We were in the area investigating a fireworks complaint,” Boggess said. “It originally came in as a firearm discharge.”
While the officer was investigating, “a juvenile fired a large, explosive projectile fireworks at an officer that was talking to other people,” Boggess said.
Officers went to detain the juvenile, who managed to trip an officer during the incident, Boggess said.
No one was injured by the fireworks, Boggess said. The juvenile was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault (police officer), resisting arrest, fleeing police and a status offense.
Finally, officers are investigating a Saturday incident where a group of people fired fireworks at two people in the 600 block of Poplar Street.
The incident took place at 12:30 a.m. Boggess said two neighbors were talking at a home when a group of people trespassed on her property.
Boggess said when confronted, the group “proceeded to aim a large firework at her neighbor and proceeded to shoot it at them.”
The firework missed by a few feet, but struck a fence, causing damage. No one was injured in the incident.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
