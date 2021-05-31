A man is left in critical condition after being shot Sunday night in the 600 block of Orchard Street.
The Owensboro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at about 7:06 p.m. When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and his injuries were considered “potentially life-threatening,” according to the police report.
OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said detectives were still investigating the scene, and because the man was rushed into surgery officers “haven’t been able to get a lot of information (from him) at this point.”
Boggess did say the man was shot by somebody, and the wound did not appear to be self-inflicted.
Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
