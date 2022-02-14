The Owensboro Police Department responded early Sunday morning to an armed robbery as Quality Convenience, 1720 Leitchfield Road.
According to the police report, officers received a call at 7:21 a.m. of a white male wearing a brown jacket and mask entering the store. He had a handgun, and demanded money. He then left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Detectives are investigating, and anyone with additional information can call OPS at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
