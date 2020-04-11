By James Mayse
Messenger-Inquirer
The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a suspicious Thursday night fire that damaged a garage on River Road.
Firefighters were called to the 100 block of River Road at 7:23 p.m. Thursday to a report of a non-attached garage on fire. Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said a rear corner of the garage was on fire and was quickly extinguished.
“There’s no logical source of ignition,” Leonard said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the fire wasn’t initially considered suspicious but officers received additional information from neighbors and are now investigating the incident as a possible arson.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or can leave an anonymous tip with Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
