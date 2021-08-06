The Owensboro Police Department is seeking information on a robbery that occurred at a convenience store on Carter Road.
An OPD press release said two men entered the Franey's Food Mart at 817 Carter Road at 3:09 a.m. Thursday and demanded cash. Both of the men were armed, the release said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said people in the store were unable to give a description of the men because they were wearing masks, gloves and long-sleeved shirts.
A customer in the store was struck in the head with a firearm during the incident. Boggess said the customer did not require medical treatment.
Boggess said investigators were unsure if the men left the store with any money. The two were last seen fleeing on foot, Boggess said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
