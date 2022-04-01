The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that sent a person to the hospital.
OPD reports say officers were called to the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, to the report of a shooting. Reports say an adult man was found with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Offices applied a tourniquet, and the victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment. The victim's injuries are believed to be nonlife threatening, reports say.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous reports can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.