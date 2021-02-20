The Owensboro Police Department is seeking information about a Thursday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dewan Williams, 31, of Owensboro, was reported shot about 6:46 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 600 block of Maple Street.

Sgt. Jason Lee, an OPD public information officer, said officers were initially called to the home for a report of a burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they found Williams with gunshot wounds to an arm, a leg and the torso.

Williams was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of what an OPD press release said were considered non-life-threatening injuries. Owensboro Health officials had no information on Williams’ condition Friday afternoon.

Lee said Williams was in an altercation with two individuals outside the home when the shooting occurred. Williams told officers he did not know the individuals who shot him, Lee said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, OPD reports say.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. Lee said the individuals who shot Williams did not enter the home during the incident and nothing was stolen. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse