The Owensboro Police Department is investigating two Tuesday night shootings that involved homes being struck by gunfire.
OPD reports say the first incident occurred at 9:33 p.m. in the 700 block of Delray Street. Reports say a residence was struck once by a bullet. The home was occupied, but no one was injured.
The second incident occurred at 11:06 p.m. in the 2100 block of Churchill Court, where an occupied home was struck once by gunfire. No one was injured, reports say.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
