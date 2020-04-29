The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
OPD reports say officers were called to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports say officers found Marcus A. Schwoeppe, 29, of Owensboro, with an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound.
OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Schwoeppe was not able to provide any detail on the incident. The shooting, which is believed to have occurred on Lancaster Avenue, is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be made to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
