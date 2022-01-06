The Owensboro Police Department is seeking information on two shootings Tuesday that involved juveniles.
An OPD press release says the first incident was reported at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Elm Street. Reports say officers responding to a firearms discharge found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with an injury that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Reports say the second incident was reported at 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to Owensboro Health to a report of a second juvenile, also suffering from a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting is believed to have taken place in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard.
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said investigators do not believe the two incidents are related.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
