The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Owensboro Police Department reports say James Dunn, 37, was found in the vicinity of West Fourth and Castlen streets at 1:10 a.m. OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Dunn was found along the roadway, and is believed to have been trying to get help.
Boggess said Dunn could not say where the shooting took place. Dunn was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with what investigators called an apparent non-life-threatening wound to the abdomen. Owensboro Health officials had no information on Dunn’s condition Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be made to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
