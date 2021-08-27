The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting, where a man was shot in the arm while driving.
OPD reports say the victim was driving at 9:45 p.m. on East 18th Street near Breckenridge Street when he was struck in the arm by a bullet.
Officer Andrew Boggess said the victim was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.
Police are seeking leads in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
