The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting on West Ninth Street.
OPD reports say officers were called to the 2600 block of West Ninth Street at 9:44 p.m., to a report of a shooting.
Reports say while officers were checking the neighborhood, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital received a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The wound is believed to be nonlife-threatening, reports say.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to all OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous reports can be made to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
