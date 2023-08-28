An Owensboro man who allegedly fled from Owensboro police officers Saturday afternoon was taken into custody Saturday evening.
According to an OPD press release, officers received a tip from the public that Johnathan R. Embry, 34, of the 4100 block of Rudy Martin Drive, was at English Park.
When officers confronted Embry at the park, he threatened officers, claiming he had a firearm and was going to use it before he was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.
Embry was found to be unarmed.
Embry has been charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and two counts of resisting arrest.
As of Sunday, Embry is housed at Daviess County Detention Center.
The incident started at the Owensboro Motel at 12:20 p.m. Saturday when officers observed Embry and attempted to make contact with him.
Reports say Embry fled into a room at the motel and barricaded the door.
Officers set up a perimeter around the motel and later entered the room upon obtaining a search warrant.
Once inside, officers discovered Embry had fled out “a small opening at ground level” before the perimeter was established.
