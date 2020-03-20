The body of a man found dead in the Ohio River on Wednesday evening has been identified as a man reported missing in January.
Chad Noffsinger, 42, of Owensboro, was identified as the victim of an apparent drowning after an autopsy Thursday by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said a worker at the Owensboro Riverport found Noffsinger’s body in the river Wednesday evening.
Noffsinger was last seen on Jan. 10. Items belonging to Noffsinger were later found along the bank of the river.
The medical examiner’s investigation is ongoing.
“I believe (the examiner) is waiting until he is getting the toxicology back, but I believe his initial findings are it is believed to be a drowning,” Boggess said.
Although some test results are still pending, “so far, it doesn’t appear there was anything suspicious, or there was foul play involved, Boggess said.
The incident is still under investigation, Boggess said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.