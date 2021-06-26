With Independence Day just over a week away, the Owensboro Police Department will be monitoring for illegal sales of fireworks to minors at firework stores.
Earlier this week, an employee at Marvina’s Fireworks on Kentucky 54 was cited for selling fireworks to a person under the age of 18, after an operation conducted by OPD’s street crimes unit.
Multiple fireworks retailers were visited during the operation, an OPD press release says. According to state law, the sale of any consumer firework to a person under the age of 18 is prohibited.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said Friday the citation was the first investigators have issued to a fireworks store since at least 2019.
“We did multiple locations this time, and we only had one person who sold to someone who is underage,” Boggess said. “That’s a good indication vendors are following the law and not selling to minors.”
Nothing considered a “consumer firework” under KRS 227.702 can be legally sold to anyone under 18 in Kentucky. Some consumer fireworks include sparklers, smoke devices, fountains, spinners, firecrackers and devices that fly through the air.
Adults also cannot legally give fireworks to minors.
“No person or business shall give, offer for sale, or sell any consumer fireworks listed in KRS 227.702 to any person under 18 years of age,” state law says.
Finding only one violation during the street crimes operation “speaks to the fact that a lot of vendors are already doing the right thing,” Boggess said.
The selling of consumer fireworks to anyone under 18 is a class B misdemeanor, Boggess said, but violations can carry penalties for the retail outlet. State law says the state fire marshal can revoke the registration of any outlet that violates the law.
“The business, if there are repeated offenses, that business could potentially have their license revoked, in addition to the criminal penalty,” Boggess said.
No one under 18 is legally allows to discharge fireworks.
“The statue actually says they are not permitted to use them,” Boggess said.
Investigators will monitor fireworks stands leading up to Independence Day, Boggess said.
“There have already been fireworks sales, but a significant number (of sales) will be in the next week,” Boggess said. “We will be continuing to monitor it, and trying to make sure these locations are following the law and not selling to juveniles.”
