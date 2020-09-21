An Owensboro Police Department officer was stabbed Sunday afternoon while responding to a call of a disturbance in the 700 block of Walnut Street.
At about 4:09 p.m., officers went to the address in question, and were attempting to take Harold Sanders Jr., 31, of the 700 block of Walnut Street, into custody for an outstanding warrant. Sanders allegedly then became combative, produced a knife, and stabbed an officer in the face, according to the police report.
Sanders is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and his outstanding warrant.
The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries from this assault, the release said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
