The Owensboro Police Department partnered with RiverValley Behavioral Health and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to put new officers through Crisis Intervention Team training this week.
According to NAMI, there is a lack of access to mental health services across the country, which has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises, including those involving mental health and substance use issues.
Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) trains officers in handling mental health crises by providing an innovative, community-based approach to improve the outcomes of these encounters in partnership with local mental health services, which would be RVBH in western Kentucky.
CIT programs, according to NAMI, create connections between law enforcement, mental health providers, hospital emergency services and individuals with mental illness and their families.
Through collaborative community partnerships and intensive training, CIT improves communication, identifies mental health resources for those in crisis and ensures officer and community safety.
“Basically, it’s de-escalation to teach officers to de-escalate anyone in any kind of crisis, whether they have mental illness or not,” said Sgt. Pam Oberhausen, state CIT instructor with the Louisville Metro Police Department. “It’s just teaching us those tools as police, since we’re first responders, how to de-escalate people in general so we can kind of get to the root of the problem, show more patience, give more space to them and talk to them and just really listen.”
Oberhausen said CIT training has been proven to decrease arrests and improve safety for both officers and for those experiencing crises.
In Louisville, she said arrests were cut nearly in half following CIT training.
Typical arrests for all police runs, she said, are about 8-9%. With CIT training, arrests typically fall between 2-4%.
Sgt. Loren Yonts with OPD said all new officers are sent through CIT training, as well as tenured officers, to ensure everyone is up to date on current CIT and de-escalation tactics.
“We stay pretty on top of it because we know it’s an important thing, not only for us and our officers’ safety, but consumer safety and health care professionals,” he said. “It’s a partnership of all of us.”
Additionally, Oberhausen said, CIT training works to lessen fear of law enforcement in general in communities because it enables officers to relate to those experiencing crises.
What this might look like in the field, Yonts said, is simply a conversation between two people — an officer and the person experiencing the crisis.
The goal, he said, is to relate to that person and be compassionate and understanding.
Dr. RonSonlyn Clark, RVBH senior director of substance abuse and prevention services, said the difference in interactions between officers and those experiencing a mental health crisis is “night and day” when officers are CIT trained.
Many times, when CIT-trained officers bring individuals to RVBH for mental health services following a crisis, she said the individuals are already de-escalated and are in a stable mental state and do not need to be restrained.
“It’s a whole different ball game,” she said. “It’s such a better outcome for the client.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.