The Owensboro Police Department is investigating the death of a 7-month-old after the child died Tuesday from injuries.
According to a release issued by OPD, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East 27th Street on Saturday for a medical call involving the child. The child was then taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and then transferred to Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville. Detectives were notified Tuesday that the child had died.
Andrew Boggess, OPD public information officer, said Tuesday that OPD is not ready to say if there is any foul play suspected, and that detectives are waiting for reports to come back from the doctors.
"It was suspicious enough that we started an investigation, but there's nothing at this point definitive one way or another," he said.
He said officers responded to the 911 call that was medical in nature, but based on the injuries to the child, "we began an investigation."
Detectives are continuing to investigate this case, and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
